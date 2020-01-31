Ralph L. Turner
BELMOND, IOWA - Ralph L. Turner, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
A joint graveside service for Ralph Turner and Genevieve Turner will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Belmond Cemetery, Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
A joint visitation for Ralph and Genevieve will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.
