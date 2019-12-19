Ralph K. Holst
Forest City - Ralph K. Holst, age 87 of Forest City died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa with military honors conducted by the Leland VFW Post #6161.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221
