MASON CITY-Ralph J. Shafer, 89, of Mason City, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com