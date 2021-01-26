 Skip to main content
Ralph J. Shafer
Ralph J. Shafer

Ralph J. Shafer

MASON CITY-Ralph J. Shafer, 89, of Mason City, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

