Ralph J. Shafer
MASON CITY-Ralph J. Shafer, 89, of Mason City, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.