Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt
Kensett - Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt, 84, of Kensett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 into the arms of Jesus.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Kensett Community Center, 300 Willow Street, Kensett, Iowa 50448. Ralph's family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the community center. Everyone is invited to lunch and fellowship following the service.
Cards may be sent to 10 Maple Street, Kensett, IA 50448.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ralph Ehlenfeldt, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Kensett Community Center
300 Willow Street
Kensett, IA 50448
300 Willow Street
Kensett, IA 50448
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Family Hosted Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Kensett Community Center
300 Willow Street
Kensett, IA 50448
300 Willow Street
Kensett, IA 50448
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Family Hosted Memorial Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.