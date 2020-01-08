Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt
Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt

Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt

Kensett - Ralph E. Ehlenfeldt, 84, of Kensett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 into the arms of Jesus.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Kensett Community Center, 300 Willow Street, Kensett, Iowa 50448. Ralph's family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the community center. Everyone is invited to lunch and fellowship following the service.

Cards may be sent to 10 Maple Street, Kensett, IA 50448.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

