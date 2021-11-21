CLARION-Ralph Adam Stricker, 98, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehab Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Ralph Stricker. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com