Ralph Adam Stricker
Ralph Adam Stricker

Ralph Adam Stricker

CLARION-Ralph Adam Stricker, 98, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehab Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Ralph Stricker. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

