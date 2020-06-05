Phyllis M. Johnson
FOREST CITY - Phyllis M. Johnson, 95 of Forest City died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.
A private family service will be held at West Prairie Lutheran Church rural Leland, Iowa with Doug Snyder officiating.
Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.
The service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Center Forest City or Hospice of North Iowa.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
