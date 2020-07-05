Phyllis K. Hughes
CLEAR LAKE – Phyllis K. Hughes, 84, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home in Greene.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, with Charlie West officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the Surf Ballroom.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

