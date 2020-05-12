Phyllis J. (Hahn) Lewis
0 comments

Phyllis J. (Hahn) Lewis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis J. (Hahn) Lewis

CLARION, IOWA - Phyllis J. (Hahn) Lewis, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Private family graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Goldfield.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News