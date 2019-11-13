{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis F. Murphy

MASON CITY: Phyllis F. Murphy, 92, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Humane Society of North Iowa, Music Man Square, First United Methodist Church, or the Kinney Pioneer Museum. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. (641)423-0924.

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Nov 19
Service
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
1:30PM
First United Methodist Church
119 S. Georgia
Mason City, IA 50401
