MASON CITY-Phyllis F. Masiker, 80, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148-4th St. S.E. with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Memorials can be directed to the family of Phyllis Masiker. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com