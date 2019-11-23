{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Eileen Runge

Phyllis Eileen Runge, 97, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 2:30pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church (101 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs). Family will be greeting guests one hour prior. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.

A visitation will be Monday November 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Sheckler Colonial Chapel (114 N Hawkeye).

Sheckler Colonial Chapel 641-749-2210. 114 N Hawkeye, Nora Springs. Colonial Chapel s.com

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Runge, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 N. Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's Visitation begins.
Nov 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
2:30PM
St. Lukes Lutheran Church
101 North Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments