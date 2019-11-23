Phyllis Eileen Runge
Phyllis Eileen Runge, 97, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Nora Springs Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 2:30pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church (101 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs). Family will be greeting guests one hour prior. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation will be Monday November 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Sheckler Colonial Chapel (114 N Hawkeye).
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 641-749-2210. 114 N Hawkeye, Nora Springs. Colonial Chapel s.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.