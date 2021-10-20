Phyllis Donahue
ST. ANSGAR-Phyllis was called home on Sunday, October 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She had the blessing of celebrating 94 birthdays. The funeral service for Phyllis will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Pastor Mark Squire will be officiating. The visitation will be Friday, October 22 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Sites and Schroeder Funeral Home in St. Ansgar, Iowa as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
