{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- Phyllis G. (Deal) Mulkey, 79, of Mason City, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. A visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., 641-423-0924. In lieu of memorial gifts, it is requested that those family and friends who wish to do so, do a kind act for another person. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Mulkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments