 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phyllis Ann Wickwire
0 comments

Phyllis Ann Wickwire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis Ann Wickwire

Phyllis Ann Wickwire

ROCKWELL-Phyllis Ann Wickwire, 78, of Rockwell, IA died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Chaplain Art Zewert will be officiating and a private family burial will take place following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News