Hanlontown - Phillip T. Schnulle, 58, of Hanlontown, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th Street, Clear Lake with Pastor Shane Philpott officiating. Phillip's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday evening, February 21, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Open Bible Church.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Open Bible Church
509 S. 17th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Open Bible Church
509 S. 17th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
