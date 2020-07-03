Phillip J. Overbeck
Phillip J. Overbeck

Phillip J. Overbeck

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Phillip J. Overbeck, 62, formerly of Mason City, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Phillip Overbeck. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

