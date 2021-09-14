Phillip Elton Hunget
CORWITH-Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018. Due to Covid, the family was unable to honor Phillip with an appropriate farewell. Services for Phillip E. Hunget will be held Saturday, October 2 in Corwith, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Corwith, followed by lunch and a fun celebration of his life at the Corwith Community Center. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
