Phillip Elton Hunget
Phillip Elton Hunget

Phillip Elton Hunget

Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018. Plans for a safe gathering in good weather will be forthcoming at the appropriate time. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

