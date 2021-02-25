Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018. Plans for a safe gathering in good weather will be forthcoming at the appropriate time. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com Phillip Elton Hunget, 88, formerly of Corwith, Iowa, died February 22, 2021 after a brief period of rapidly declining health at Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa, where he had been a resident since 2018. Plans for a safe gathering in good weather will be forthcoming at the appropriate time. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com