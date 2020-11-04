Phillip A. Torgerson
Phillip A. Torgerson, age 74, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
A Family Memorial Service is by invitation only on November 11th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, Iowa. The service will be livestreamed and the link can be found on the Schott Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa immediately following the service.
A Memorial Reception will be held at the Super Bowl from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11th that is open for all to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be designated to one of the following three organizations:
The COVID-19 Research Fund at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester MN 55905.
The Bowling to Veterans Link (BVL): https://www.networkforgood.org
Special Olympics - Bowling: https://give.specialolympics.org
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
