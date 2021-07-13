Phil Krambeer
VENTURA-Phil Krambeer, 68, of Ventura, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Burial will follow in the Clear Lake Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Phil's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday evening, July 13, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
