 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peter Ferleman
0 comments

Peter Ferleman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Ferleman

Peter Ferleman

Mason City, Iowa - Peter Ferleman, 78, of Mason City, IA died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa. Per his wishes he will be cremated and a private family burial will be held in the spring of 2021.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News