 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pete Arnold
0 comments

Pete Arnold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pete Arnold

MASON CITY-Pete Arnold, 81, of Mason City died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Monday, August 2, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave, Mason City. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday, August 1, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances memorials may be left in Pete's honor in care of his family.

Please visit ColonialChapels.com to view Pete's obituary and leave messages of condolences for his family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News