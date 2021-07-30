 Skip to main content
Pete Arnold
MASON CITY-Pete Arnold, 81, of Mason City, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home in Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

