Perry F. Nelson
Perry F. Nelson

Perry F. Nelson

Perry F. Nelson

HANLONTOWN–Perry F. Nelson, 89, of Hanlontown passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with Staci Andrea officiating. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

