SWEA CITY-A memorial service for Penny Sue (Lenning) Goates, 59, of Swea City will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Bancroft. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery in Goldfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com