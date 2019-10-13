{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKWELL ---Penny Lin Meyer, 53, of Rockwell, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at home under MercyOne North Iowa hospice care. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 502 2nd St. S, Rockwell. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave.; interment will be in Rockwell Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com; 641-423-0924.

