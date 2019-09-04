{{featured_button_text}}

Peggy Julseth

Peggy Julseth, 61, of Rural Kensett, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. ColonialChapels.com (641) 324-1543

