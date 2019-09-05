Peggy Julseth
Peggy Julseth, 61, of Rural Kensett passed away tragically Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st. Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.
Following the visitation, there will be a family processional to the church for a Celebration of her life held at 1 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA 50448.
Inurnment will be in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorials be made to the Northwood Volunteer Fire Company or the N-K Booster Club.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
