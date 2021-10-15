 Skip to main content
Peggy Ann Rurup

ROCKWELL-Peggy Ann Rurup, 67, of Rockwell, Iowa passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com

