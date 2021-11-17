CLEAR LAKE–Peggy A. Linahon, 63, formerly of Clear Lake died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

A private graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner at a later date. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com