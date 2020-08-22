BELMOND - Pearlie K. Followwill, 94, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Public Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Monday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services Tuesday at church. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.