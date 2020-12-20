Pearletta McRoberts
Greene - Pearletta Bellows McRoberts was gifted to this world July 23, 1923. She passed to her Savior, Jesus Christ December 14, 2020 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.
Letters of condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 91, Greene, Iowa 50636.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene is in charge of Services. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.