Clear Lake - Pearl Louise Miller, 92, of Clear Lake, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

A private family visitation will be held prior to the funeral.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Auxiliary or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

