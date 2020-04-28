Pearl Louise Miller
Clear Lake - Pearl Louise Miller, 92, of Clear Lake, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
A private family visitation will be held prior to the funeral.
In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Auxiliary or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.