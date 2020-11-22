 Skip to main content
Pearl E. Smith
BRITT – Pearl E. Smith, 91, of Britt passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A public graveside service will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

