Pauline S. Rier
CLARION-Pauline S. Rier, 82, of Clarion passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Clarion United Presbyterian Church, 219 First Street North West in Clarion with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
