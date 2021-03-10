DOWS-Paulette June (Leach) Bridges, 75 of Dows passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services for Paulette Bridges will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Morgan Bradford United Methodist Church, 569 100th Street in Dows with Pastor Judy Eilders and Chaplain Anjeanette Perkins officiating. Burial will take place at Morgan Township Cemetery.