On May 21, 2020 Heaven gained a beautiful soul. Paula A. Duffy, 71 of Mason City passed away at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 Monday, June 1, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City, IA 50401. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Public Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. At 5:00 p.m. a Rosary will be said followed by Scriptural Wake Services.
To further honor Paula's wishes, memorials may be directed to the Newman Catholic Foundation or the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa to assist with cancer research.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
