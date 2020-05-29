Paula A. Duffy

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401 with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. She will be buried at Trinity Hill in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa. In accordance with state and federal guidelines for COVID-19, we ask that you please wear your masks to the services to help practice social distancing. For those wishing to receive communion during the Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving the bread.