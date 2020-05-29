Paula A. Duffy
On May 21, 2020 Heaven gained a beautiful soul. Paula A. Duffy, 71 of Mason City passed away at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401 with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. She will be buried at Trinity Hill in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa. In accordance with state and federal guidelines for COVID-19, we ask that you please wear your masks to the services to help practice social distancing. For those wishing to receive communion during the Mass, you are asked to utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving the bread.

A live stream of the services will be offered on our Facebook page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Public Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, Iowa. At 5:00 p.m. a Rosary will be said followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

