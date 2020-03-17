Paul W. Weis
0 comments

Paul W. Weis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Paul W. Weis

Stacyville - Paul W. Weis, 89, of Stacyville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. He was in the presence of his loving family.

Due to CDC recommendations regarding the coronavirus, a private family funeral Mass and visitation will be held. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville with military honors at the grave by Stacyville American Legion Post 569.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville Community Nursing Home, or St. Croix Hospice.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641) 732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Weis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News