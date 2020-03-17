Paul W. Weis
Stacyville - Paul W. Weis, 89, of Stacyville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. He was in the presence of his loving family.
Due to CDC recommendations regarding the coronavirus, a private family funeral Mass and visitation will be held. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville with military honors at the grave by Stacyville American Legion Post 569.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville Community Nursing Home, or St. Croix Hospice.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641) 732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.
