HAMPTON-Paul Schulz, 77, of Hampton passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Franklin General Hospital Hospice with his loving family by his side. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4 at Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at United Methodist Church in Hampton. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema- Atkinson Funeral Home of Hampton.