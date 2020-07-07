× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul R. Pirkl

Mason City — Paul R. Pirkl, 84, of Mason City passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 2 pm until 6 pm with a time for sharing at 5:30 pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Paul's name to the Newman Foundation.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Pirkl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.