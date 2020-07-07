Paul R. Pirkl
Mason City — Paul R. Pirkl, 84, of Mason City passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A visitation with public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 2 pm until 6 pm with a time for sharing at 5:30 pm.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Paul's name to the Newman Foundation.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Pirkl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.