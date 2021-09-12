ESTHERVILLE-Paul Ostendorf, 69, of Estherville, IA, formerly of the Klemme/Goodell areas, died, January 2, 2021, at his home in Estherville, IA, as a result of a home fire. A service to Celebrate Paul's Life will be held Sunday, September 19, 2, 2021, 3 PM, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. Pastor Doug Burton of Estherville will be officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-230 PM on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home in Klemme. A luncheon reception will follow the services at Donna's in Meservey. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.