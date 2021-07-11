 Skip to main content
Paul M. Happel
Paul M. Happel

Paul M. Happel

HAMPTON-Paul M. Happel, 95, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Latimer.

