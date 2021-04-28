 Skip to main content
Paul L. Alphs
LAKE MILLS-Paul L. Alphs, age 88, formerly of rural Thompson, IA, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home in Lake Mills, IA.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center, IA, with Rev. William Peake officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed to the funeral home website. To view, go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click his obituary page. From there, click on the "tribute wall" tab to find the link to the video.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

