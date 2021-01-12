Paul K. Larson

GARNER – Paul K. Larson, 80, of Garner was called home to Jesus on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City from complications following heart surgery

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:20 A.M. on Wednesday.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Humane Society of North Iowa or to the donor's charity of choice.