Paul H. Christianson
Forest City - Paul H. Christianson age 90, a resident of Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time.
Inurnment will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills at a later date.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Christianson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.