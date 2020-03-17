Paul H. Christianson

Forest City - Paul H. Christianson age 90, a resident of Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time.

Inurnment will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com, 641-592-0221.

