 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul David Henkle

  • 0

Paul David Henkle

MASON CITY-Paul David Henkle, 57, of Mason City passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Iowa City VA Health Care System in Iowa City.

The family is planning a celebration of life in his honor.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Forest City volleyball hosts Clear Lake; 10-18-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News