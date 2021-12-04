Paul Bamrick
ROCKWELL-Paul Bamrick, 82, of Rockwell, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, December 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.
Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, December 5, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm where a scriptural wake service will begin at 4:00 pm.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
