{{featured_button_text}}
Paul A. Sorernson

Paul A. Sorenson

Paul A. Sorenson, age 72 died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Lake Mills.

Visitation for Paul will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with a prayer service led by Father James Dubert at 6:00 PM.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. with Father Paul Lippstock officiating. The Sorenson family will be at church an hour prior to the service to greet guests.

Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, rural Lake Mills with military honors conducted by the American Legion Otto Chose Post #235.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Sorernson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments